Eurovision: We speak to UK entry Michael Rice

UK Eurovision entry Michael Rice, plays the Newsround 'bigger or smaller' game ahead of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

The final is on 18 May in Israel and 21-year-old Michael will try to impress Eurovision fans with his song Bigger Than Us.

The UK has been waiting a long time for a Eurovision win, with the last one coming 22 years ago - in 1997.

Michael Rice beat five other contestants to represent the UK, but this isn't the first time he has been on screen, he won the first season of BBC singing show All Together Now.