The world's fattest species of parrot called kakapos have had lots of young this year - the most ever recorded.

The flightless, nocturnal parrots were once one of the New Zealand's most common birds.

However, they'd become endangered because of hunting, deforestation, and predators like stoats which were introduced by European settlers.

Luckily, scientists have been on the case and they've been helping the re-populate the kakapos community.

Not only are the parrots quite chubby but they also love to dance.

Watch them get a groove on here. You're welcome!

