Plastic: Could this metal box help save our oceans?

It's thought that more than eight million tonnes of plastic enters the world's oceans each year and most of that escapes from land.

It can be blown into the sea from ships and beaches, or carried there by river. Some also gets flushed down the toilet.

But thankfully old-fashioned devices called plankton recorders are going some way to help scientists trying to find a way to tackle this problem.

The metal boxes that have been dragged around the ocean since 1931, have accidentally created a record of the history of ocean plastic.