Easter traditions around the world

Getty Images

There are lots of ways people celebrate Easter around the world that are different from how we mark it in the UK.

We've been taking a look at a few of them.

Greece

In the Greek island of Corfu, old pots are thrown out of the windows on to the streets as an Easter Saturday morning tradition. It's thought the tradition was copied from the people of Venice, in Italy, who throw out their possessions.

Watch out!

Ukraine

In Ukraine, people throw water over each other on Easter Monday. It's known as Wet Monday and happens in other countries like Poland too. It's a tradition is connected with the baptism of a Polish prince hundreds of years ago.

People throw buckets or bottles of water as part of the tradition

France

In a small town in the south of France people gather every Easter Monday to share a massive... omelette! Around 15,000 eggs are used and it's big enough to feed thousands of people. Legend has it that the French Emperor Napoléon Bonaparte liked an omelette he'd eaten there and wanted a huge one made for him and his army. From that a tradition was born.

Anyone for an omelette? There's plenty to go around!

USA

Going beyond Europe, at the White House in America where the country's president lives, an annual Easter egg roll is held on the lawn. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B Hayes ran the country. It's held on Easter Monday and it's usually the president's wife, known as the First Lady, who is in charge of the event.

These kids are rolling eggs with wooden spoons during the White House's Easter Egg Roll

Northern Europe

In parts of Scandinavia children dress up, a bit like Halloween, and ask for chocolates and treats out on the streets. They may wear head scarves, make up and carry twigs with feathers as part of the tradition.