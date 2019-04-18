VAR: Very Amazing Reactions because of the Video Assistant Referee
The introduction of VAR has brought a whole new level of heartbreak to football
Here's Pep Guardiola and his colleagues celebrating a memorable historic last-minute goal to send Manchester City through to the Champions League semi-finals.... but hang on...
Oh no. It's been ruled out after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Utter heartbreak for City's coaches, players and fans.
The view on the pitch was pretty similar... here's Raheem Sterling exploding with joy after his hat-trick goal seemed to have sent his side through to face Ajax.
But no... he looks a bit like he cannot really believe what has just happened.
It's not just in the Champions League. Here's Alvaro Morata celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid against cross-city rivals Real Madrid, who were also his old club. So, a goal in the local derby against your old side. You'd be pretty happy.
It looks like he doesn't want to hear what the referee is saying. The goal was ruled out, Atleti went on to lose 3-1.
Saeid Ezatolahi thought he had scored for Iran against Spain during last year's World Cup in Russia. The goal kept Iran's hopes alive of sneaking into the knock-out rounds... I think you know where we're going here....
Yes -until it was ruled out for offside. There are more than 80 million people in Iran and they probably all looked as gutted as Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun does here.
Riccardo Saponara thought he'd scored a goal for Sampdoria against Italian giants Juventus, and look how happy the fans are! Good times!
But no. It was the THIRD VAR decision in the game, and it really, really, REALLY ruined Riccardo Saponara's day.
Yeeessss... Get in!! Mata scores against Huddersfield! Er...
Nooooooooo! Juan Mata has to laugh in disbelief as his goal is been taken away by referee Kevin Friend. He said afterwards, "I did think I had a goal. I celebrated. The important thing is that it didn't really matter because we won anyway, but it's the first time I meet Mr VAR."