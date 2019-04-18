Mama K's Team 4: Netflix launches African girl superhero cartoon

Netflix

Online streaming service Netflix has announced that they will be showing their first original African animated series called "Mama K's Team 4".

The cartoon takes a lot of inspiration from retro-'90s R&B and hip hop girl groups.

What is it about?

Mama K's Team 4 tells the story of four teenage girls living in the African city of Lusaka, in Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent committed to saving the world.

It was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema who grew up watching cartoons on TV and found herself asking why no heroes looked like her, and why they didn't live in a world that felt like her own.

She said: "In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero".

Who makes it?

The animated series is produced, written and designed by creators from Africa.

Netflix say they wanted to give African writers "a global platform on which to be heard" and that they were "excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga's incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix".

When does it start?

Netflix haven't confirmed when the cartoon will be released, but when we find out we'll let you know!