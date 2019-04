The final trailer for the new film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, has been released.

The film takes a look at Jean Grey's past, and how she became one of the most powerful mutants of all time.

During a mission in space Jean is hit by a cosmic force which gives her phenomenal powers, but is very unstable.

The rest of the X-Men must work together to save her and the planet from the Phoenix force.

The film will be released in the UK on 5 June.