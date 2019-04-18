Tributes paid to CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor

Zena Naylor

Tributes have been paid to CBBC actress Mya-Lecia Naylor, who has very sadly died aged 16.

Emily Atack, who starred with Mya-Lecia in the CBBC show Almost Never, said she was "a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set."

CBBC said she was a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously."

Leave your tributes to Mya-Lecia here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if you're upset by the news

Advice if you're upset by the news can be found here.

Mya-Lecia starred in Almost Never as Mya, lead-singer of the fictional girl group Girls Here First, who are battling with boyband The Wonderland.

One of the actors from The Wonderland, Oakley Orchard, wrote in an Instagram story: "Rest in peace to my little pink wafer. Absolutely devastated, will miss all the fun times we had."

Mya-Lecia's colleague from Almost Never, Jeremy Salsby, said she was a very special part of the Almost Never family.

He said: "She was hugely talented, very popular with cast and crew and a shining star that lit up any room she walked into. Almost Never will remain a fitting tribute to her considerable talents but we will all miss her terribly."

BBC/The Foundation/Graham Hunter Mya-Lecia, left, had been in the cast of Millie Inbetween from its first series

In Millie Inbetween, Mya-Lecia played Fran, one of Millie's step-siblings.

Elaine Sperber, who worked with Mya-Lecia when she was the Executive Producer of Millie Inbetween, said: "She was a joy to work with on the whole series.

"She really grew into the role of Fran and made it uniquely her own. An enormously talented and totally lovely girl, she was also great fun to have around, and was much loved by the whole cast and crew."

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children's, said: "She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward."

She described the hugely popular actress as "a real role model for her young fans".

If you are upset by this news, make sure you talk about how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11.