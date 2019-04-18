play
How a video game could help restore Notre Dame

A video game version of the iconic Notre Dame could help with the cathedral's reconstruction after it was devastated by fire.

The French games company Ubisoft recreated the cathedral for a game made in 2014. Digitally, Ubisoft created Paris and the famous cathedral as they were back in 1789. The cathedral has remained pretty much the same for hundreds of years.

The developers used 3D maps to construct the Parisian landmark, including the inside of the cathedral and the outside of the building.

A spokesperson for the company says: "It is important to keep in mind that what we did for the game was not a scientific reconstruction but rather an artistic vision. While we wanted to be very precise with details, there are some differences in terms of scale."



