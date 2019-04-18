Eurovision 2019: UK entry Michael Rice speaks to Newsround

UK Eurovision entry Michael Rice, speaks to Newsround ahead of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

The final is on 18 May in Israel and 21-year-old Michael will try to impress Eurovision fans with his song Bigger Than Us.

The UK has been waiting a long time for a Eurovision win, with the last one coming 22 years ago - in 1997.

Michael Rice beat five other contestants to represent the UK, but this isn't the first time he has been on screen.

In 2014 he made it to bootcamp on X Factor and last year he won the first series of the BBC's new singing show, All Together Now.

Eurovision is one of the longest-running TV shows in the world, first appearing on our screens way back in 1956.

Since then there have been some weird, wacky and wonderful moments to enjoy.

We take a look at some great Eurovision moments from over the years...

ABBA's rise to fame - 1974

AFP ABBA's Waterloo was a hit at Eurovision in 1974

Little known Swedish pop group ABBA took to the Eurovision stage in 1974 with their song Waterloo.

They won the competition and their fame sky-rocketed afterwards.

The song topped the charts in lots of countries in Europe and they became one of the most successful groups of all times with hits like Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen.

Eurovision won... by a turkey - 2008

Getty Images Dustin the Turkey was rather different to the other human entries

Ireland are the most successful country at Eurovision so far with seven wins, but they haven't won since 1996. They decided that humans weren't getting the win, so in 2008, they chose a turkey to represent them.

Dustin the Turkey sang the song Irlande Douze Pointe. He didn't win, he didn't even make the final.

But still, its a Eurovision moment to remember.

Zero points and last place for the UK - 2003

Getty Images Jemini finished in last place at the 2003 contest

UK entry Jemini ended bottom of the table in 2003 with zero points. It is the only time in the history of the competition that the UK has failed to score any points.

At the time, the UK had never been in the bottom three, but since Jemini's disappointing result, the UK have finished in last place twice.

The pop duo blamed technical difficulties for their voices being out of tune, but Europe wasn't a fan nevertheless.

Lithuania announce they are the winners - 2006

Getty Images The six-piece group LT United performing on the Eurovision stage

The Lithuanian entry for the 2006 competition were pretty confident that they were going to win with their song 'We Are The Winners'.

The group called LT United were so confident that they had song lyrics saying "We are, we are! We are the winners of Eurovision".

They didn't win but they gave it a good effort coming 5th overall.