What does it take to become a pilot?

What's it like being the UK's youngest female airline captain?

That's what Alex and some young wannabe female pilots of the future, have been asking Kate McWilliams - one of the UK's youngest female airline captains

When she became a commercial captain at the age of 26, she became the youngest female in the world to achieve this, according to her bosses at easyJet.

She let Alex and the children have a try out the special flight simulators at CAE Burgess Hill, south of London, which are an exact replica of a cockpit.

