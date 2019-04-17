Pets: How to look after dogs, cats and rabbits

Getty Images

Pets... we love them. Who doesn't? That means we've been pretty excited about April, as it's National Pet Month.

A. Whole. Month. Of. Pets.

One of the aims of National Pet Month is to raise awareness about how we should care for our animal friends properly, so we've spoken to some animal experts about the best ways to look after our furry, feathery or even shell-covered companions.

Puppies

Puppies are very excitable and are a lot of fun.

But there are some important things you should know when looking after them.

Kemmel and his furry Spaniel Tess visited an expert who has the facts.

Kitten

Have you ever wanted a pet kitten but weren't sure how to look after it? Lexey and her feline friend Chloe have you covered.

They got some top tips from Robin Hargreaves, a pet expert from Lancashire.

Patience is important when it comes to kittens, they like to be fussed but not fussed too much.

When it comes to training, treats can help a lot.

Rabbit

Vet nurse Rebecca and Snowball the rabbit are here to tell you all you need to know to make your furry rabbits happy at home.

Rabbits are very sociable animals and they need a friend.

Bunnies need a friend who can speak their language, but a vet charity called PDSA say that 54% of rabbits live alone.