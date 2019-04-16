Rank the prank: Which of these pranks is the funniest?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: This is what happened when people tried to use the plus

When you're travelling it's almost inevitable that, at some point you'll end up frantically darting around the airport looking for a plug socket.

But these unlucky travellers at Dublin Airport got a surprise when they found out these power outlets were actually just stickers, stuck onto the walls by a prankster.

Lots of people fell for it, which probably shouldn't be all that surprising given how realistic it looks as a 2D image. Watch the video to see what happened!

There was certainly some top trolling going on in this case, but how does it compare to other pranks you've seen or heard about?

Check out these pranks and use the arrow at the left hand side to let us know which one you think should come out on top.

If you seen an even better prank than these ones, let us know in the comments below.

