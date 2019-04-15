Tiger Woods: Is his comeback as good as these amazing returns?

Getty Images

Tiger Woods has proved doubters wrong with an unbelievable comeback that saw him win the Masters at Augusta, nearly 11 years after his last major win at the 2008 US Open.

In that time the America golfer has gone through a pretty hard time with several injuries and a lot of personal issues. It all lead to him taking a break from golf.

On his return the former number one slipped down the rankings. By 2017, his world ranking had slipped all the way to 1,005.

But now, at 43-years-old, he's just won the Masters for the first time since 2005.

That got us thinking what are some of the greatest comebacks of all time?

Andreas Nikolaus "Niki" Lauda

Austrian Formula One driver Nikki Lauda was on his way to winning another Formula One World Championship title in 1976 when his car crashed at the German Grand Prix in Nurburgring .

Nikki's Ferrari crashed, then exploded into flames leaving him trapped. He suffered severe burns before he was eventually pulled out to safety.

Astonishingly, he returned to racing just six-weeks later at the Italian Grand Prix.

His quick return to the cockpit was called the most courageous comeback in sporting history.

Bethany Hamilton

American surfer Bethany Hamilton was attacked by a tiger shark in Hawaii and lost her left arm at just 13 -years-old.

Bethany was determined to get back to surfing, and in less than a month after the attack, she was back in the water.

She's had a book written about her life and a film. Bethany still surfs.

James Cracknell

James Cocknell is a British Olympic rower who won two Olympic gold medals and six World Championship titles. However, in 2010 he was knocked off his bike while doing a race to cycle, run, row and swim from LA to New York in America (the two cities are almost three thousand miles apart, so, it's quite a long race!).

Cracknell damaged his brain when he was struck by a truck while cycling through Arizona during the race. Incredibly, just six months after his cycling accident he was back competing in races.

In 2018, he started at Cambridge University and joined the rowing team. He became the oldest rower to ever compete in the famous Oxford-Cambridge boat race... and became the oldest winner when his crew won the 2019 Boat Race.

Monica Seles

Tennis player Monica Seles dominated the game in the 1990s, but in 1993 she was attacked on a tennis court at a tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

The nine-time Grand Slam champion and former World number one took two years out of the game before she returned to professional tennis.

Her first tournament was the 1995 Canadian Open, which she won.

Muhammad Ali

In 1966, American boxer Muhammad Ali refused to join the US army. It was a decision that lead to the World Heavyweight Champion being effectively banned from boxing for three years after different organisations across the the US refused to give him a license to fight.

Ali was eventually allowed in the ring and tried to win back his title in 1971. His contest against 'Smokin' Joe Frazier was descibed as the 'fight of the century,' but Ali didn't win.

In 1974, Ali went up against George Foreman in a fight known as the 'Rumble in the Jungle'. Ali won with an eighth-round knockout, it was a massive upset because Forman had been unbeaten until that moment.