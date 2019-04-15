Olympics: Sky Brown wins gold to help Tokyo 2020 bid

PA

Skateboarder and surfer Sky Brown has won gold at the UK Skateboard Championships in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The ten-year-old scored 308 points to win the title at the women's event on Sunday.

Sky, who wants to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at next year's Tokyo Games went up against more than 140 of the UK's best skateboarders.

The win counts towards qualification for Tokyo 2020.

Meet Sky the 10-year-old skateboarding 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopeful

After taking part Sky told BBC Sport "I was a little nervous but it was really fun,".

"I just wish I could have done even better."

Skateboarding will be included in the Olympic programme in 2020 for the first time.

According to Sky's father, the Japanese-English star who spends most of her time in America will return to the UK in May to compete in the National Surfing Championships in Cornwall.

That's because Sky is aiming to compete in surfing as well as skateboarding at the 2020 Olympics.