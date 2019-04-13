BTS: Boy With Luv smashes YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE BTS keep breaking records on YouTube each time they release a new song

K-pop superstars BTS have just smashed another YouTube record!

The new video for their song Boy With Luv, which is a collaboration with US singer Halsey, racked up more than 78 million views in the first 24 hours of release as of 10am (British Summer Time) on Saturday, according to YouTube.

This beat fellow South Korean group BLACKPINK's record for Kill This Love, which they set last week by getting 56.7 million views in the first day.

Boy With Luv also drew in a whopping two million comments within the first 24 hours.

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE US pop star Halsey joined the boys for a collab on their new song

BTS will be performing their new song, as well as Idol, on hit US show Saturday Night Live later tonight.

All seven songs from BTS's new album Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released on Friday, have made it into Apple's iTunes top 10 music chart in America.

