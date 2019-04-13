Star Wars Episode 9: What have we learnt from the trailer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Star Wars Episode 9 title and trailer is here

A two-minute teaser trailer for the new Star Wars film has been officially released.

The ninth - and final movie - in the famous film series will be called The Rise of Skywalker, and it will reveal the fate of the main characters Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.

The film is due to be released in cinemas in December 2019.

But what has the new trailer revealed, and what can we expect to see? Keep reading below to find out more.

Droids galore!

LUCASFILM/DISNEY BB-8 and C-3PO are back, and it looks like they might have some new friends

The trailer has revealed that fan favourite droid BB-8 is back, as well as classic droid C-3PO.

It also reveals a new tiny bot, who seems to be friends with BB-8, will join the gang in Episode 9.

Missing from the trailer is the iconic droid R2-D2. Will he be in the film? We'll have to wait and see.

General Organa returns

LUCASFILM/DISNEY General Organa and Rey share a cuddle

The leader of the resistance General Organa - also known as Princess Leia - makes an appearance in the trailer.

Carrie Fisher, the actress who played Princess Leia, died in 2016.

But the filmmakers were able to use previously unseen footage from The Force Awakens in this new film.

She shares a special moment with Rey in the teaser clip, and for many fans it will be very moving to see her in the film - as this was her last role before she passed away.

Kylo's back in black

LUCASFILM/DISNEY Kylo Ren's helmet is back

Kylo Ren - Supreme Leader of the First Order, and son of Princess Leia and Han Solo - also appeared in the trailer.

The clip of his old helmet being re-built could signify that he might still be on the path to the dark side.

Kylo smashed his helmet in The Last Jedi after Supreme Leader Snoke mocked him and said he looked ridiculous.

Does this new footage mean that Kylo has accepted who he is finally?

Lando returns!

LUCASFILM/DISNEY Lando Calrissian flies the Millenium Falcon.

Han Solo's old friend Lando Calrissian appears in the trailer too. He is shown flying the Millennium Falcon spaceship with Chewbacca.

The Falcon used to belong to Lando, before he lost it in a game of sabacc to Han Solo.

He looks pretty chuffed to be flying it again!

What's up with the Death Star?

LUCASFILM/DISNEY Rey and her friends can be seen staring at the ruins of the Death Star.

Right near the end of the trailer, Rey and her friends - Finn, Poe, Chewbacca and the droids - can be seen staring at some ruins in the sea.

It looks like it might be the wreckage of the old Death Star, which was mobile space station and galactic superweapon.

What does this mean for Rey, and why might she need to visit the ruins?

Is that you Emperor Palpatine?

Getty Images Emperor Palpatine might appear in the film

Right at the very end of the trailer, there is an evil cackle, and many people have guessed that it could belong to the evil Emperor Palpatine.

Emperor Palpatine or Darth Sidious was the main villain revealed to be pulling all the strings in films 1-5.

He convinced Anakin Skywalker to join the dark side and become Darth Vader, and tried to destroy all of the Jedi.

But he was killed by Darth Vader, who briefly returned to the light side to help his son Luke Skywalker defeat him.

So what might this reappearance mean for Rey and the Resistance? We'll have to wait until December to find out!