Bauhaus: All about the art movement as it turns 100

Getty Images

Bauhaus is a German artistic movement which started in April 1919 but is still hugely influential today.

The word means 'building house' in German but it's much more than just that - it changed people's minds about what art was supposed to be.

The movement encouraged a new way of teaching art which involved people working together to make everyday objects such as furniture, textiles and even buildings.

The school also introduced new ways of working and making, simple, mass produced designs.

Getty Images

The style was very influential in modern and minimalist designs which are popular now.

For example, modern tower blocks which use steel frames and lots of glass.

Where did it come from?

Bauhaus started after Germany lost World War I. In 1919, a new government came about called The Weimar Republic.

Along with it came controversial new ideas. People experimented boldly, using art and theatre to express their beliefs.

Teachers included now famous artists, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, László Moholy-Nagy and Josef Albers.

Bauhaus was one way people explored ways of doing things. The school lasted for 15 years across three cities - before it was forced to close.

Why was it shut down?

Not everyone was a fan. In fact, the Nazi party hated it. They called it un-German and didn't like its modern, liberal ideas. So they forced the school to close in 1933.

Lots of Bauhaus artists were sent out of Germany for doing what they believed in.

The Nazis may have tried to shut down Bauhaus, but it didn't work. Yes, they shut down Mr Gropius's school - but the movement spread across Europe and the USA.

Now, Bauhaus influences millions of people all over the world.