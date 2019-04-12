Getty Images

Julian Assange's arrest is big news.

Lots of people have different opinions on him, including whether or not he should have been arrested.

Some might think of him as a journalist and campaigner, whilst others describe him as a hacker.

So who is he and why is he such a controversial person?

Who is Julian Assange?

Julian Assange is well-known for being the founder of a website called Wikileaks which he started in 2006.

The site is used to publish or 'leak' documents and images from governments and other high-profile organisations which are confidential and wouldn't otherwise be seen by the public.

Wikileaks got a lot of attention in 2010 when confidential files from the United States were made public, including officially secret US military documents.

Some people said that making the documents public exposed what governments are up to and were an important part of holding the authorities to account.

Others didn't agree though, and argued that confidential files are private for a reason and that releasing sensitive information could harm national security,

Why is he in the news now?

Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday 11 April in London and found guilty of breaching bail at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Bail is where someone is given permission to be released from police custody until the next time they are due to report in.

In 2010, he was held in the UK after Sweden issued an international arrest warrant over an investigation in that country. He was then released on bail.

After a long legal battle, in 2012 he was granted asylum status to live in the Ecuadorean embassy in 2012 and never handed back himself in.

But on 11 April 2019, Ecuadorean President Lenín Moreno tweeted saying his asylum status had been withdrawn.

What is an embassy? An embassy is a group of people who represent their country, in a foreign country. It's often used to describe the building where they live too. The aim of them is to improve relationships between the countries and to also offer a place where people visiting can get support from their home country. In London for example, lots of countries including America. Australia, France and Ecuador have embassies. The UK has embassies in other countries too.

Why was Julian Assange living in an embassy?

Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

At the time, he went there to avoid being forced to go back to Sweden where he faced allegations of crimes which he denied. The case has since been dropped.

More recently, Assange has argued he couldn't leave the building because he was afraid he would be taken to America and put on trial for when Wikileaks released secret US documents.

The US government has charged him with allegations of conspiracy to break into a computer, relating to a massive leak of classified US government documents as part of Wikileaks' work.

The UK will now have to decide whether to sent him to America for investigation.

Getty Images Julian Assange hasn't left the Ecuadorian embassy in almost seven years. Here, he is speaking to the media from its balcony.

How have people reacted to his arrest?

There has been a mixed reaction to his arrest.

The Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed it saying "This goes to show that in the UK, no-one is above the law."

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has said Assange shouldn't be sent to the United States to go on trial because he agues that he helped expose wrongdoing during conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The United Nations has called for his right to a fair trial to be respected during any process.