We now know that Star Wars Episode 9 will be called Rise of Skywalker.

Not only that we also have the first teaser trailer for the new film which is out this December.

The final movie of the Skywalker saga will reveal the fate of Rey, Finn and Poe as well as tying together the previous films, including the prequel and original trilogy.

In the new teaser trailer we get a glimpse at returning character Lando Calrissian, and a sneak peek at what could be a new droid.