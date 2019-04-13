play
Watch Newsround

That Star Wars Episode 9 trailer and title has dropped

We now know that Star Wars Episode 9 will be called Rise of Skywalker.

Not only that we also have the first teaser trailer for the new film which is out this December.

The final movie of the Skywalker saga will reveal the fate of Rey, Finn and Poe as well as tying together the previous films, including the prequel and original trilogy.

In the new teaser trailer we get a glimpse at returning character Lando Calrissian, and a sneak peek at what could be a new droid.

Watch more videos

Video

That Star Wars Episode 9 trailer and title has dropped

Video

The Vamps ride in style and answer YOUR questions

Video

What can animals teach humans?

Video

Beckham 'speaks' nine languages to fight malaria

Video

Callum's story: What it's like to live with 28 allergies

Video

Girls test out cyber skills to stay safe online

Video

Check out this week's strange stories

Video

Bethany's story: 'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction'

Video

Have you ever heard of horse vaulting?

Video

Meet the Premier League poem judges

Video

What is Nowruz?

Video

Diary of a Wimpy kid author reviews your drawings

Top Stories

Fortnite World Cup

Fortnite World Cup: All you need to know

Gingerbread person

Should gingerbread be gender neutral?

comments
Rory McIlroy

What is the US Masters?

Newsround Home