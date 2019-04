Scared of heights? Look away now!

Alain Robert, AKA the French Spiderman, has been climbing HUGE buildings and cliffs for the past 44 years.

He doesn't use any ropes, which means it is VERY difficult and VERY dangerous!

Here he is climbing a massive skyscraper in Paris in 2017, which is a staggering 604 feet tall.

Don't try this at home!