Sweet Tester: The new job being advertised by Mars Wrigley

Getty Images

We're not malteasing you! It's a real summer internship being advertised at sweet company Mars Wrigley, which makes things like Galaxy, Twix, Hubba Bubba, Skittles, M&Ms, Bounty, as well as Mars and Wrigley Extra chewing gum.

The 'confectionery intern' will go behind the scenes at manufacturing sites and taste test new flavours of chocolates and candy.

The lucky person will even get to make their own batch of chewing gum in the company's research and development labs, and get a year's supply of sweet treats.

The advertisement on the company's website asks: "Think you can recognize different flavours of Skittles, blow five-inch gum bubbles and demonstrate top-notch trick-or-treating skills?".

Based on those requirements, it certainly sounds like the job interview could be pretty interesting.

Who got the job last time? The 2018 Confectionery Connoisseur was Andrew Willett, who applied for the job the moment he saw the advert. He said: "I stopped everything I was doing and sent my resume the second I saw that post!" He got the opportunity to make his own batch of chewing gum, test new sweet flavours before they went on sale, and took to the streets to hand out samples of the new sweet treats to members of the public.

Mars Inc Andrew had the job last year and look how happy he is!

But although the job advert asks for someone with the mindset of a "kid in a candy store", to apply you have to be aged 21 or over and live in the Unites States. Gutted!

It does makes sense though, as the program lasts eight to 12 weeks and is based out of the company's headquarters in Chicago.

We're not sure your teachers would be happy for you to miss that many days of school, just to go and eat sweets.

But that doesn't mean you can't imagine what new sweet flavours or chocolate bars you'd come up with if you got the chance.

Let us know any ideas you have for the confectionary intern, in the comments below.