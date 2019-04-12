Gender neutral gingerbread: Co-op supermarket launches ginger biscuit person - what do you think?

Co-op

Do you like gingerbread biscuits? Have you ever thought what gender the person it is before dunking it in a cuppa or nibbling its leg?

No? Well traditionally lots of people have have called the figures gingerbread men, but no more!

Now bakers at the Co-op supermarket have come up with a biscuit which is neither a man or a woman.

They're now asking members of the public to come up with a name for the edible person. Crumbs that's a big responsibility!

Is it sexist to have gingerbread men or does it not matter to you? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

