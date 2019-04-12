Robbie Williams and Ayda Field leave X Factor

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Robbie Williams and his wife, TV actor Ayda Field have left the popular talent show, the X Factor.

The former Take That member said on Instagram that he and Ayda would be leaving the show, saying that the couple were 'gutted' but that 'it's impossible to do everything...'

Apparently they will still be working with Simon Cowell on future projects.

Williams and Field only joined the show last year. Some people said Ayda didn't have the experience to be on the show.

This has got us thinking about who could replace the pair on the next series. Who would you like to replace them? Let us know in the comments below.

Louis Walsh..?

Could former judge Louis Walsh make an unexpected comeback? The long-standing judge quit the show last summer after a whopping 13 years!

Leona Lewis...?

She's no stranger to the X Factor stage, so could Leona Lewis be the next judge? She's a former X Factor winner and was Ayda Field's guest judge last year.

Liam Payne..?

He has also helped out on at the judges houses so could Liam Payne join his One Direction pal Louis Tomlinson and take up a seat on the judging panel?

Little Mix..?

They are one of the biggest girl groups in the world and found fame after winning The X Factor way back in 2011. They were the first group to win the competition, so would one (or even two!) of the Little Mix girls fancy a stint on the other side of the stage?

