YouTubers Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee speak to Newsround about their new film Wonder Park.

The film focuses on June Bailey and her mum who comes up with the story of Wonderland, a magical amusement park run by a group of animals.

Joe and Casper star as brother beavers Gus and Cooper and tell Ricky what they always wanted to be when they grew-up (hint, it wasn't to be a beaver or on YouTube).