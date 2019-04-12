'I run my own karate class'

A teenager in Wales is helping to support other young carers by running her own karate club.

Bethan is 16 years old now but started leading classes when she was just 12.

She helps look after her mum, who has epilepsy, by doing jobs around the house, including cooking and cleaning.

She says karate has been a really good distraction from her responsibilities at home and she wants to give other young people who care for a relative more confidence.

Bethan hopes that one day she'll have her own karate hall which is called a dojo!