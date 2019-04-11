New £5 coin celebrates Queen Victoria's 200th birthday

PA

There's a new five pound coin to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria's birth.

On one side of the new coin there's a young version of Queen Victoria as well as inventions from Victorian times such as the telephone, cogs to represent the industrial revolution and a famous bicycle - also named after coins - the Penny Farthing.

On the other side of the coin, Queen Victoria features again with her husband Prince Albert. The pair first featured on a special token back in 1819 when they got married.

Despite being worth five pounds, this coin will actually cost £13 or more because it's a special release. If you're really rich and coins are your thing, there's a special gold version which is ten centimetres wide and is worth £1,000, but to buy that coin will actually cost you up to £49,995 because it's a limited edition - That's a lot of coins for just one coin!

Unfortunately, there are no plans for the coin to go into general circulation so it's unlikely that your parents will be handing you one as pocket money any time soon.

Queen Victoria was born on May 24 in 1819, she became queen very young, just one month after she turned 18.

She is the second longest reigning monarch, after our current Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria reigned for 63 years until she died aged 81, in 1901.

Nicola Howell, from the Royal Mint, says: "Queen Victoria is one of Britain's most iconic monarchs, so it's fantastic to be celebrating 200 years since her birth."

