Brexit: EU leaders have agreed another Brexit extension until 31 October

EU leaders have agreed another extension of the Brexit deadline until the 31 October.

This was the second time Prime Minister Theresa May has gone to the EU to ask for an extension.

The first extension meant the UK was due to leave the EU on 12 April but MPs haven't been able to agree on how that should happen.

Mrs May then asked for the UK's departure to be postponed until the end of June, and said if MPs backed her deal, the country could still leave then.

The UK will take part in European parliament elections if no decision is made by the end of May, or face leaving on 1 June without a deal.

What has happened this week?

On 8 April, Parliament passed a bill brought by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, which aimed to force the prime minister to request a Brexit extension - rather than leave the EU without a deal on 12 April.

The government agreed with the PM's request to the EU to delay Brexit until 30 June.

But the final decision on an extension was down to the the EU, not the UK government. And the leaders of all the 27 other EU countries had to agree to decide whether to grant or reject an extension.

On 10 April, EU leaders had a big meeting and agreed a "flexible extension" of Brexit until 31 October.

Prime Minister Mrs May had earlier told leaders she wanted to move the UK's exit date from 12 April to 30 June.

Mrs May said that although the delay is until 31 October, the UK can leave before then if MPs agree on her withdrawal deal.

Talks between the government and Labour are due to continue to see if, between them, they can work together and come up with a plan for what to do next.

For now, it seems that the Brexit story isn't over yet!