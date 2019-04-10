Bake Off: The GBBO wedding with 10 different wedding cakes!

Claire Goodwin

What's the best thing about inviting a load of former Bake Off contestants to your wedding? You get not one, but 10 wedding cakes!

That's what happened when the bakers from series 5 got together to celebrate their fellow contestant Martha Collinson's wedding.

Check out all these delicious bakes, without a soggy bottom in sight!

Claire Goowin/Richard Burr Which cake if your favourite?

Twenty-two-year-old Martha, took part in the show when she was 17, making it made it to the quarter-final in 2014.

She's one of the youngest bakers to ever take part in The Great British Bake Off.

Do you remember series 4 of the show? It was the year that probably the most memorable moment in Bake Off history occurred... when baker Iain Watters threw his melted Baked Alaska in the bin after it was removed from the freezer by fellow baker Diana Beard.

It certainly looks like she's still close friends with her former competitors, with winner Nancy, and finalist Richard, as well as Chetna, Claire, Iain, Enwezor, Diana and Kate, all among the wedding guests.

Sadly neither of the judges Paul Hollywood or Mary Berry made an appearance in any of the photos posted on social media, but contestant Richard Parr (second from left) said that Mary did send the happy couple "a lovely message".

ChetnaMakan

Bakers from other series of the show also got in touch to send their good wishes.

Rahul, winner of series nine commented: "Congratulations Martha!"

Series six winner Nadia Hussain wrote: "Congratulations both of you xx".

While series four winner Francis Quinn posted: "Sending copious amounts of congratulations to you both!"