YouTube: New interactive videos are coming, where you're in control!

YouTube

Last month we told you about a brand new Bear Grylls adventure programme coming to Netflix, where viewers will be able to control what the adventurer does.

Now YouTube says it's also planning to do something similar, by making some of the series on its site interactive too.

An interactive programme is where the viewer takes part in deciding what happens next in a TV programme.

It sometimes gives the viewer two options to pick between, like in a video game, and what you choose decides where the story goes next.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Bear Grylls in a new interactive programme

CBBC has already done several shows where viewer input has affected what happens next, including "Secret Life of Boys" and "Dixi".

YouTube has already made some videos like this in the past, but they've mainly been adverts.

CBBC Dixi is one CBBC programme which has used interactive elements to give viewers some control over what happens

A YouTube spokesperson said these new interactive specials - often called 'Choose Your Own Adventure' - would be original series.

They'll be made by a new part of the company, dedicated to interactive programming and live specials.

YouTube says it'll be announcing the first of these projects soon.

We wonder what they'll come up with.

What programme would you like to see being made into an interactive adventure? Let us know in the comments below.