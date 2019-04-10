play
Strictly Come Dancing: Darcey Bussell to quit

Last updated at 15:00
Darcey Bussell

Dame Darcey Bussell has decided to quit as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing after seven series on the show.

Since 2012 superstar ballerina Darcey has given her expert advice to celebrities and fellow professionals and says "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team."

The experienced judged also moved to deny speculation that her reason for leaving was due to a falling out with any of the Strictly family.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance." Bussell said. "After seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "It has been an absolute honour to have Darcey, a national treasure and British dance icon."

With Strictly set to return to our screens this Autumn, the BBC is yet to announce who will replace her.

