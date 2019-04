We got our first sneak peak at the new version of the film back in November 2018.

But in this new trailer we get even more details of what the new photo-realistic CGI of the Lion King will look at.

We also get our first look at the characters Simba, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa, and Nala.

The film is due to be released on 19 July 2019.