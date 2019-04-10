Glitter is always great fun, but have you ever wondered just how environmentally friendly it is?

Well, the answer is: not very. Now, one company in Manchester has created a plastic-free glitter, which uses plant-based materials instead of plastic.

Stephen Cotton, a British scientist helped to create the eco-glitter by swapping plastic for a plant-based material called cellulose. Sir David Attenborough who spoke of the dangers of plastic waste on marine life in BBC One's Blue Planet 2, is backing the environmentally-friendly product