Star Wars Celebration 2019: Episode 9, trailers and more

Star Wars Celebration

This week lots of fans, from a galaxy not so far away, are gathering in Chicago to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Star Wars Celebration 2019 runs from this Thursday to Monday, 15 April, and there's loads of things happening. It's the first celebration for two years and by the end of the weekend, fans will know if the Force is still strong with the franchise.

With loads of speculation about upcoming releases and the future of Star Wars, fans in Chicago might get a sneak peak at what Lucasfilm and Disney has to offer in the coming months.

So what's can we expect to see and find out? Here's what we reckon is in store...

EPISODE IX

New movies are the focus of any Star Wars Celebration and this year is set to be no different.

JJ Abrams/Lucasfilm/Disney Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac share a big hug on the set of Star Wars Episode 9.

Just like when The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were coming out, the celebration event could see something special.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams will be sitting on a panel on Friday and we expect that they'll be joined by the likes of Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega and the other stars of the film.

Now, considering we've not had a title or a trailer yet and the film is just eight months away, could a trailer, title and official poster to drop this Friday?!

This could be an epic day in the history of Star Wars.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

VIDEO GAMES

Also on Friday, the team behind the new video game Vader Immortal will gather and there's likely to be more footage of the Sith Lord-starring virtual reality experience, which will give players the chance to fight with lightsabers in VR.

ILMxLAB Darth Vader's castle from the upcoming virtual reality video game Vader Immortal

Another video game in the works is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment will unveil more details about their new Star Wars action-adventure game on Saturday.

The plot is set to follow a Jedi student, known as a Padawan, who survived the destruction of the Jedi Order during Order 66. (As seen in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith).

EA More details about upcoming video game Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on Saturday

THE THEME PARK

We're only a few months away from being able to explore what is basically a real life Star Wars planet, here on earth. Galaxy's Edge, as it's been called, is a theme park being developed at the Disneyworld in California, and Orlando, Florida.

Disney Parks Star Wars Galaxy Edge theme park will open this summer

At the new parks you can fly the Millennium Falcon, make your own lightsaber and even visit a Star Wars cantina to sample the local beverages. Just watch out for the locals and remember, no droids allowed!

The Galaxy's Edge theme park panel will reveal more details about the two parks set to open this summer.

MORE TRAILERS

Star Wars isn't just about movies anymore, there are two TV shows due to appear on Disney's streaming service later this year.

StarWars.com The Mandalorian is a new TV show featuring the group of mersanaries inspired by classic character Boba Fett

We could see the first trailer or clips of live-action series The Mandalorian, inspired by classic character Boba Fett.

Also, expect new footage from the re-released Clone Wars, Season 7.

The fan-favourite CGI animated show has been brought back by popular demand and will also be available on Disney Plus later this year.

STAR WARS COSPLAY

Of course no Star Wars Celebration is complete without dressing up.

From Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and about ten dozen Princess Leias, fans in Chicago will go all out to recreate their favourite characters from the Star Wars universe.

Getty Images A cosplayer dressed as Princess Leia at Star Wars Celebration 2015

Celebration also recognises those efforts, with an award for the best outfit at the event.

THE STARS OF STAR WARS

We can almost certainly say that some, if not all of the cast from Star Wars Episode Nine will be in attendance.

But Celebration has also officially announced that Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and both Chewbaccas (Peter Mayhew from the classic movies and Joonas Suotamo from more recent films) will all be in attendance.

Lucasfilm Star Wars Celebration will mark the 20th anniversary of the Phantom Menace

Not only that, but this weekend Celebration will mark the 20th anniversary of the Phantom Menace, hosted by Warwick Davis who played lots of characters from the franchise.

Also showing up will be Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ray Park (Darth Maul) and Ian McDiarmid (Senator/Emperor Palpatine).

So it seems Star Wars is a 'Force' to be reckoned with in 2019.