What are you doing for Easter?

Last updated at 14:36
8-year-old Evie designs 'friendship hens' for Easter

Evie is 8-years-old and has been designing and painting 'friendship hens' and selling these to raise money for a charity which saves hens which lay eggs to be sold.

Have you done anything similarly crafty this Easter?

Whether it's painting eggs, baking sweet treats, or making a fabulous crafty creation... we want to know what you are doing!

Send in your pics and vidoes using the uploader below.

friendship hensSarah Walker
8-year-old Evie has designed and made 'friendship hens'

