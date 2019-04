There was good news for England last night as they beat Spain 2-1 in an international friendly.

It was their second of four World Cup warm-up games in Swindon.

It's the Lionesses last warm up game before the squad is announced ahead of the Women's World Cup in France in June.

England's goals were scored by Beth Mead and Ellen White.

Mead says she hopes she's done enough to secure her place in the squad for this summer's tournament in France.