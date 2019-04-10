Camila Cabello to star in new Cinderella film

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Camila Cabello

All you fairytale fans out there are sure to be pretty excited by this one!

A new Cinderella film is in the works and will star the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello.

Pop royalty Cabello will also be involved in creating the music for the film.

James Corden, a British actor, comedian, and television host, is producing the project.

@Sony / Twitter The film is being produced by Sony, who took to social media to share the news

The story is set to be a modern retelling of the traditional fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother - with a few musical numbers thrown into the mix.

Cabello was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, but is now a solo act.

She is one of music's fastest rising stars and blew up due to her massive track 'Havana', which has been streamed over a whopping TWO BILLION TIMES worldwide and is Spotify's most-streamed song EVER by a solo female artist.

Her first solo LP reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

And now she'll be making her acting debut in one of the biggest fairytale stories of all time!

Are you excited to see the new Cinderella movie? Let us know in the comments below.