Do you think dogs are paw-some or are cats more your cup of tea?

Well the General Social Survey which looks at the behaviour of more than 1,000 people found that dogs owners were happier than cat owners.

In the survey 36% of dog owners report being 'very happy' - compared to just 18% of cat owners!

This certainly gives us paws for thought.

Watch to see why some of you love dogs or cats, and why they make you happy...