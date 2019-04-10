Dogs or cats: Which do you like best?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Here's why dogs and cats make you happy...

Do you think dogs are paw-some or are cats more your cup of tea?

Well the General Social Survey which looks at the behaviour of more than 1,000 people found that dogs owners were happier than cat owners.

In the survey 36% of dog owners report being 'very happy' - compared to just 18% of cat owners!

This certainly gives us paws for thought.

What do you think - purrrrfectly understandable or a cat-astrophe?

But which are better: Cats or dogs? You decide!

So why do dogs come out tops?

Apparently dogs help with mental health and stress.

It's thought it's partly because people with dogs are do more exercise which helps with stress.

Dog owners who take their pets for a walk each day walk an average of 870 miles per year.

That's the same distance as walking from the top to the bottom of the UK!

But that's not the whole story there are lots of ways that pets make you happy.

Another poll says both cats and dogs help make you happy and sociable.