KPop collabs: 10 times South Korean acts have worked with international artists

BIT HIT ENTERTSINMENT/YOUTUBE BTS and Halsey in the teaser video for their new MV for the song 'Boy With Luv'

Excited for BTS' new collab with Halsey? Well, we've got a rundown of some of the top K-pop collaborations with western artists.

K-pop has dominated the global music charts in the last year, and many western artists have wanted to team-up to form some pretty epic collaborations.

But, K-pop collabs are nothing new, artists like G-DRAGON and CL have teamed up with western artists as far back as 2011.

However, since BTS gave their iconic performance at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017, they have piqued the interest of lots of western artists.

Here's our rundown of some of the top k-pop x international artist collabs...

Getty Images BTS have collaborated with DJ Steve Aoki, Halsey and Nicki Minaj.

BTS x EVERYBODY?!

K-pop juggernauts BTS have teamed up with a massive list of international artists!

Some of their biggest collabs include: Nicki Minaj (on 'IDOL'), Halsey (on 'Boy With Luv') and three times with DJ Steve Aoki (on, 'Mic Drop', 'Waste It On Me' and 'The Truth Untold')

They've also collaborated with various other artists on solo songs, like, RM with Wale and Jungkook with Charlie Puth.

Suga has also hinted at a potential future collab with Ed Sheeran.

Getty Images Dua Lip sang 'Kiss And Make Up' with BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK x Dua Lipa

The mighty power of BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa combined forces in 2018 to release 'Kiss And Make Up'.

Fans got a hint that BLACKPINK might collab with Dua Lipa, after they were spotted supporting her concert in Seoul in South Korea, back in May 2018.

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé have said their future dream collabs would be Billie Eillish and Tyga.

Getty Images NCT 127, Lay and Jason Derulo collaborated on their new song 'Let's Shut up & Dance'

Jason Derulo, LAY and NCT 127

American singer Jason Derulo recently teamed up with Lay Zhang (formally of EXO-M) and NCT 127, to create 'Let's Shut up & Dance'.

The official music video showed off the their awesome dance choreography, and featured some incredible underground street dancers and professionals, in locations from South Korea, Ethiopia, Jamaica, London and Los Angeles.

Commenting on the collab, NCT 127 said: "This project is the perfect example of how music is a global language,"

Getty Images Red Velvet have collaborated with Diplo and Ellie Goulding.

Red Velvet x Ellie Goulding and Diplo

Red Velvet have just teamed up with Diplo to record a remix of Ellie Goulding's new song 'Close To Me'.

Ellie reached out to Red Velvet, after hearing about them at her concert in South Korea, to ask the girls to collab with her.

Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri sing new lyrics (written by Wendy and Yeri) in Korean and English, alongside Ellie's original lyrics.

Getty Images Chanyeol, Far East Movement, Marshmello and Tinashe all teamed up for 'Freal Luv'

EXO's Chanyeol, Far East Movement, Marshmello and Tinashe

This super collab was formed in 2016, when Far East Movement and Marshmello teamed up with singers Tinashe and Chanyeol (from EXO) to make the song 'Freal Luv'.

Not only did Chanyeol feature as a rapper in the song, but he also helped compose and write the lyrics for the track as well.

Getty Images Monsta X teamed up with legendary DJ Steve Aoki for 'Play It Cool'

Monsta X and Steve Aoki

That's right, Steve Aoki is back at it again collaborating with the top K-pop artists!

This time he teamed up with Monsta X on the song 'Play It Cool' which was released earlier this year.

Monsta X said: "It was such an honour to work with Steve Aoki. He is truly an amazing artist and producer... This collab is a gift from us to our 'monbebe' (Monsta X's fanbase name), for always taking care of us and keeping it cool."

Getty Images Years & Years teamed up with Key from SHINee on their song 'If You're Over Me'

Years & Years x Key from SHINee

Key from SHINee teamed up with British singers Years & Years to feature on the remix of their song 'If You're Over Me' back in 2018.

Both Key and Olly Alexander (from Years & Years) are strong supporters of the importance of talking about mental health and LGBTQ+ rights.

Key sings in both Korean and English on the track.

Getty Images American-Dominican singer Leslie Grace teamed up with Super Junior for 'Lo Siento' (some members of Super Junior are pictured)

Super Junior x Leslie Grace

K-pop band Super Junior teamed up with singer Leslie Grace to create "Lo Siento" - a fusion of K-pop and Latino styles.

The song, which came out in 2018, features lyrics in Spanish, Korean and English.

Commenting on the collab, Leslie said: "I love, love, love working with Super Junior, we've been having a very good time and they couldn't have treated me any nicer".

Getty Images Music producer Jonas Blue teamed up with IZ*ONE

Jonas Blue x IZ*ONE

London-based producer Jonas Blue surprised fans by working with K-pop group IZ*ONE.

IZ*ONE sang an English cover of the song 'Rise', which they released earlier this year.

Speaking about the collab, Jonas Blue said: "It is a pleasure for me when 'Rise', which many people loved, was covered by a famous group like IZ*ONE."

Getty Images G-DRAGON reached out to Missy Elliott to perform on two of his songs

G-DRAGON x Missy Elliott

K-pop legend G-DRAGON (of BIG BANG) teamed up with hip-hop icon Missy Elliott back in 2013 for his song: '늴리리야 (Niliria) '.

G-DRAGON said he was a big fan of Missy Elliott and was nervous about asking her to collab with him.

But, he said the most rewarding part about working with Missy Elliott was getting to perform on stage with her at KCON - a K-pop festival in Los Angeles.