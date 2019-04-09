Virgil van Dijk says Raheem Sterling is the Player of the Year - do you agree?

Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he voted for Premier League rival Raheem Sterling to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The award sees footballers vote for fellow professionals as the best player for the current season.

The prize will be awarded later this month. Manchester City's Sterling as well as Van Dijk are strong favourites after fantastic seasons at their clubs.

Man City and Liverpool could both still win the league this season. Neither player can vote for their own team-mates.

"I did what I thought and I thought he deserves it," said Van Dijk. "He's had a fantastic season. I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well, and another couple of players from City."

The nominees for PFA Player of the Year will be announced soon, with six players up for the prize every season.

