The author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid speaks to Newsround ahead of the release of his new book, Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid.

Unlike the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, where Greg Heffly journals his school life, the new book focuses on Greg's best mate, Rowley, who now has a journal of his own.

Here Jeff Kinney the author, talks about the new book and reviews your 'Wimpy Kid' inspired drawings.