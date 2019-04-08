More than 14 million people have watched a clip on YouTube after BTS announced they're pairing up with Halsey for an exciting collaboration.

The two acts will sing together on a new single called "Boy With Luv" which also features on the upcoming BTS album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

Across social media BTS fans are voicing their excitement and "shock" at the announcement.

Within the first hour the clip already had 1.3 million likes on YouTube - and now it's off the scale!

Find out how BTS became so successful here.