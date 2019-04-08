New York Tartan Day parade: What is it?

Getty Images Scottish comedian Billy Connolly was the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A giant parade to celebrate Scottish culture has taken place in New York, in America.

The Tartan Day parade takes place every year. This year around 3,000 people took part in a big procession down 6th Avenue.

Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly was the annual Grand Marshall for the parade - a special ceremonial role where he leads the parade and helps judge events.

He said: "The crowds were brilliant and hearing the skirl of the pipes echoing along Sixth Avenue made me dance a wee jig in my heart. What a day."

Tens of thousands of people turned up to watch the event, which has been running for 21 years.

Getty Images Thousands of pipers, dancers and drummers all march together as part of the Tartan Day parade.

What is it?

The Tartan Day parade is the highlight of a week long celebration of Scottish culture in America.

It happens every year, and each year a Scottish celebrity is chosen to be the Grand Marshall - to lead the parade.

Last year it was singer KT Tunstall, who was also the first woman to be chosen as Grand Marshall.

Drummers, highland dancers, bagpipe players and bands all join together to take part in the parade - so it can get pretty noisy!

Getty Images Tartan is a big part of Scottish culture and heritage.

The parade gets its name from 'tartan', which is a special type of checked woollen material with great historic importance to Scotland.

Tartan can be used to make kilts, or scarves, and they come in many different colours and designs, to represent different clans, or families.

Lots of people wear tartan in the parade to celebrate their history and culture.

Getty Images Actor Cliff Robertson was the first ever Grand Marshall at the Tartan Day parade on April 3, 1999 in New York City.

When did it begin?

Tartan Day first began on April 6, 1998, as a way to recognise the contributions made by Scottish-Americans to the United States.

The first parade took place a year later, with a small group of people and two pipe bands, who marched from the British Consulate to the UN building.

Since then the parade has grown and grown and now thousands of pipers, and dancers, and even Scottie dogs take part in the celebrations!

PA Ten-year-old Josh become an honorary member of The Fire Department of New York Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, and even got a special jacket.

Schools from North Lanarkshire in Scotland flew over to take part in the parade.

A ten-year-old boy from Aberdeenshire in Scotland even became an honorary member of the New York firefighter pipe band.

He used a special set of pipes which were made to remember the firefighters who lost their lives helping people during the 9/11 Trade Centre attack.