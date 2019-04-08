The tortoise who went for a wander in the woods

RSCPA

Have you ever heard the song 'if you come down to the woods today you're in for a big surprise?'

In the song, they discover a teddy bears' picnic. But that's not what was found in Wrexham wood in Wales.

Instead, people living nearby spotted a female Horsefield tortoise, wandering around in the woodland.

She's now being looked after at RSPCA facilities in Nantwich, Cheshire until they can find her owner, and find out how she ended up in the forest to begin with.

She's being treated for a sore eye, but staff say she is recovering and eating well following her adventures.

The tortoise doesn't have a microchip, but it's thought she was a pet who either escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ann Lloyd Williams said: "The RSPCA is keen to decipher what happened to this tortoise -- and whether an owner is looking for her."

"Posters have been put up locally."