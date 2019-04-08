play
Watch Newsround

What to do when you've called 999 but need to be quiet?

Last updated at 12:13
comments
View Comments
Part of the IOPC poster with instructions on how to alert police when you're in danger but cannot speakIOPC Handout

A organisation called the Independent Office for Police Conduct is launching a campaign to raise awareness of how the public can alert the police if they are in danger but need to keep quiet.

The Silent Solution system wants 999 callers to press 55 on mobiles to show they are unable to talk. It has been in operation since 2002.

But the instruction is only detected in about 50 of 5,000 calls a day pushed through the automated system.

The police watchdog says those unaware of the method could be assumed to be accidental or hoax callers and cut off.

About 20,000 silent emergency calls are made in the UK each day, but a silent 999 call alone will not automatically bring help.

A quarter of the 20,000 daily calls are transferred to the Silent Solution system by call operators who are unsure whether the calls are genuine because they have received no response after 30 seconds.

Regional director Catrin Evans said: "It is always best to actually speak to a police call handler if you can, even if by whispering, but if you are putting yourself or someone else in danger by making a sound, there is something you can do.

Make yourself heard by coughing, tapping the handset or - once prompted by the automated system - by pressing 55

Catrin Evans , Regional director, The Independent Office for Police Conduct

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

American child and police officer caught on camera while dancing the floss
play
0:15

This US Police officer took on a kid at the floss in a dance off

Comments

Top Stories

Evie alongside a picture of Mary Anning.

'How I fought for a statue of my hero Mary Anning'

comments
3
Mary Anning
play
3:31

Who was Mary Anning?

Blackpink on stage

BLACKPINK: New music video gets over 100 million views

comments
2
Newsround Home