What to do when you've called 999 but need to be quiet?

IOPC Handout

A organisation called the Independent Office for Police Conduct is launching a campaign to raise awareness of how the public can alert the police if they are in danger but need to keep quiet.

The Silent Solution system wants 999 callers to press 55 on mobiles to show they are unable to talk. It has been in operation since 2002.

But the instruction is only detected in about 50 of 5,000 calls a day pushed through the automated system.

The police watchdog says those unaware of the method could be assumed to be accidental or hoax callers and cut off.

About 20,000 silent emergency calls are made in the UK each day, but a silent 999 call alone will not automatically bring help.

A quarter of the 20,000 daily calls are transferred to the Silent Solution system by call operators who are unsure whether the calls are genuine because they have received no response after 30 seconds.

Regional director Catrin Evans said: "It is always best to actually speak to a police call handler if you can, even if by whispering, but if you are putting yourself or someone else in danger by making a sound, there is something you can do.