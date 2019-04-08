WWE Wrestlemania 35: What happened?

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley

History was made at the dramatic WWE Wrestlemania 35 last night as three women headlined the show for the very first time.

Becky Lynch won the headline Winner Takes All title, meaning the Irish fighter now holds the Raw and Smackdown crowns.

Wrestlemania is one of the biggest nights in the wrestling calendar, and the event broke the MetLife Stadium record, grossing a whopping $16.9 million - the highest money made by an entertainment at the stadium!

An impressive 82,265 fans attended the show, the third-most in WrestleMania history.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images WWE Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates her Wrestlemania 35 victory

It was an epic night in New Jersey, with seven of the nine titles defended at WrestleMania 35 changing hands.

Here's a run down of what went down:

* Kofi Kingston became just the second African-American to capture the WWE championship when he beat Daniel Bryan.

* Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

* Carmella won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

* Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The Revival to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Brian Ach/Getty Images Stand-up comedian and wrestling fan Michael Che (right) attempts to battle actual wrestler Braun Strowman.

* Braun Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

* Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton.

* The Usos defeated Aleister Black & Ricochet, The Bar, and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

* Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

* The IIconics defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley, Nia Jax & Tamina, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

* Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Getty Images Wrestling star Roman Reigns has returned to the sport after beating an illness.

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre.

* Triple H defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred Match to keep his in-ring career intact.

* Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in Angle's farewell match.

* Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.