Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation Marsh fritillaries are found in north-west and south-west Wales

Remember last summer's long heatwave?

Well it was pretty helpful for some species of UK butterflies, leading to a record year for some.

Results from an annual survey conducted by thousands of volunteers, suggest more than two thirds of species were seen in higher numbers than in 2017 - including the rare large blue and the common white species.

However, 2018 was still only an average year for butterflies and experts warn two thirds of species remain in decline long-term.