BLACKPINK: New music video gets over 100 million views

It's not been up long, but BLACKPINK's new single has already been watched millions of times online.

The K-popstars' music video for Kill this Love has reached over 100 million views on Youtube.

It only premiered on Thursday 4 April! That's some going!

The group has shared the news on their social media pages:

It's also being reported, that the music video has broken a record by reaching the milestone number of views quicker than any other music video on the site.

It comes as the girl group have released their new album and after they announced their first UK tour.

