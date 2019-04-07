play
BLACKPINK: New music video gets over 100 million views

Last updated at 11:23
Blackpink on stageChung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

It's not been up long, but BLACKPINK's new single has already been watched millions of times online.

The K-popstars' music video for Kill this Love has reached over 100 million views on Youtube.

It only premiered on Thursday 4 April! That's some going!

The group has shared the news on their social media pages:

A tweet from BlackpinkInstagram/@Blackpinkofficial

It's also being reported, that the music video has broken a record by reaching the milestone number of views quicker than any other music video on the site.

It comes as the girl group have released their new album and after they announced their first UK tour.

