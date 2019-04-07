BGT: The Flakefleet Primary School choir smashing it on Britain's Got Talent

ITV - Syco/Thames

If you watched the return of Britain's Got Talent you might have seen more than a few familiar faces.

Obviously all four of the judges were there and Ant and Dec were also reunited on screen...but how about one of the acts?

The first golden buzzer of this series when to a choir from Lancashire.

You might recognise them because it's the same school which went up against Ariana Grande in the battle for last year's Christmas Number One.

David Walliams was in tears after he watched pupils from Flakefleet Primary perform the Queen song 'Don't Stop Me Now'.

Pupils were dressed up as everything from a mobile phone, to a rocket and traffic lights. Even their headteacher was wearing a Union Jack onesie!

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images David pushed his golden buzzer for the school choir after their performance made him cry

They might have missed out on the festive top spot, but David was so impressed he pushed the golden buzzer meaning they're automatically through to the live semi-finals.

He said: "You're a great teacher. This is your moment."

The choir auditioned for the show because seven-year-old pupil, Megan, had said in assembly that she wanted to be on BGT.

We can't wait to see how they do!

There were lots of other entertaining acts in the first show, including a spooky magician, two daredevil brothers and a ventriloquist who made David strip to his pants!

